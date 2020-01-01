36 Lankan migrant workers in Kuwait who faced adverse issues to return today

January 1, 2020   12:15 pm

Thirty-six Sri Lankan migrant workers, who had been employed in Kuwait and faced difficulties at their workplaces, are scheduled to return to the island today (01).

They were accommodated at the Safe House maintained by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait until the required formalities were completed to repatriate them to Sri Lanka.

Saudi government has taken measures to send Sri Lankan domestic workers to Sri Lanka with special intervention of Minister of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardena.

As per available statistics, there are approximately 100,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers in Kuwait and majority of them are female domestic workers.

On 23rd of December last year, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait, in coordination with Kuwaiti authorities, facilitated the return of 33 migrant workers to Sri Lanka from Kuwait.  The Embassy had arranged issuance of travel documents, and also obtained clearance from concerned Kuwaiti authorities for the workers to return to Sri Lanka.

