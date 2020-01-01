47 schools to remain closed for O/L paper marking

47 schools to remain closed for O/L paper marking

January 1, 2020   01:58 pm

-

Forty-seven schools used for Phase I of 2019 G. C. E. Ordinary Level paper marking will remain closed until the 6th of January, stated the Department of Examinations.

Ordinary Level Phase I paper marking is carried out at 110 marking centers established within 84 schools in 56 towns.

However, 47 out of the 84 selected schools will remain closed despite schools around the country are set to reopen tomorrow (02).

Further, 2 of the 47 schools will be closed on 6th January as well, stated the Department.

However, the remaining 37 schools along with every other school in the country will reopen for the first school term tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories