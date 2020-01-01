47 schools to remain closed for O/L paper marking

-

Forty-seven schools used for Phase I of 2019 G. C. E. Ordinary Level paper marking will remain closed until the 6th of January, stated the Department of Examinations.

Ordinary Level Phase I paper marking is carried out at 110 marking centers established within 84 schools in 56 towns.

However, 47 out of the 84 selected schools will remain closed despite schools around the country are set to reopen tomorrow (02).

Further, 2 of the 47 schools will be closed on 6th January as well, stated the Department.

However, the remaining 37 schools along with every other school in the country will reopen for the first school term tomorrow.