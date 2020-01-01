Rajitha transferred to general medical unit

-

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, has been transferred to a general medical unit.

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, who was remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference, was released on bail on December 30 as per an order by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

However, Senaratne continued to receive treatment at the Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita.

Subsequently, the MP has been transferred from the ICU to a general medical unit this afternoon (01).