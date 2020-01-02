21A, 22A Draft Bills gazetted

21A, 22A Draft Bills gazetted

January 2, 2020   02:14 am

-

The 21st Amendment Draft Bill and the 22nd Amendment Draft Bill have been gazetted by Parliament.

The 21st Amendment Draft proposes to change certain provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution while the 22nd Amendment Draft proposes to abolish the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.

The two draft Bills have been presented to the parliament by MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as a Private Member’s Bill.

21st Amendment to the Constitution:

Twenty First Amendment to the Constitution by Ada Derana on Scribd

22nd Amendment to the Constitution:

Twenty Second Amendment to the Constitution by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories