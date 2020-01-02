21A, 22A Draft Bills gazetted

-

The 21st Amendment Draft Bill and the 22nd Amendment Draft Bill have been gazetted by Parliament.

The 21st Amendment Draft proposes to change certain provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution while the 22nd Amendment Draft proposes to abolish the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.

The two draft Bills have been presented to the parliament by MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as a Private Member’s Bill.

