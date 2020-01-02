Parliamentary groups of Govt. & UNP to hold meetings today

-

The parliamentary group of the Government is scheduled to meet this morning (02) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, speaking to Ada Derana, said this meeting will focus on the government’s future plans, the new Parliamentary session which is set to take place tomorrow (03) and the proceedings of the House.

The meeting will be accordingly held at the Presidential Secretariat at 11.00 a.m.

The new Leader of the House and new Chief Government Whip will be selected during this meeting.



In the meantime, the parliamentary group of the United National Party (UNP) is also scheduled to convene today.

MP Nalin Bandara said the meeting will take place in the evening under the patronage of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The fourth session of the 8th Parliament will be ceremoniously inaugurated under the auspices of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (03).

The President will be honoured with 21-gun-salute at the commencement of the event.

After the President presents the policy statement of the new government and delivers the Throne Speech, the House will be temporarily adjourned and reconvened at 1.00 p.m.