19th Amendment, a major cause for many crises - Keheliya

January 2, 2020   12:06 pm

-

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution has created many crises in the country, says State Minister of Investment Promotions Keheliya Rambukwella.

Addressing a media briefing in Kandy yesterday (01), the State Minister Rambukwella pointed out that Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne, who was the ‘architect’ of the 19th Amendment, has also accepted the fact that this redraft is a disaster.

Everything that the previous government did has brought about ravages, the State Minister claimed.

He is hopeful that the parliamentarians would act wisely in this regard and stated the people have a responsibility to elect suitable public representatives in the upcoming general election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories