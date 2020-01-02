19th Amendment, a major cause for many crises - Keheliya

-

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution has created many crises in the country, says State Minister of Investment Promotions Keheliya Rambukwella.

Addressing a media briefing in Kandy yesterday (01), the State Minister Rambukwella pointed out that Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne, who was the ‘architect’ of the 19th Amendment, has also accepted the fact that this redraft is a disaster.

Everything that the previous government did has brought about ravages, the State Minister claimed.

He is hopeful that the parliamentarians would act wisely in this regard and stated the people have a responsibility to elect suitable public representatives in the upcoming general election.