Decision on continuing semi-luxury bus service next week

The final decision on continuing the semi-luxury bus service will be taken by next week, says Minister of Transport Service Management Mahinda Amaraweera.

He has stated this during a meeting held with several representatives of bus service yesterday (01).

The representatives have requested the Transport Minister to allow them to continue their business without letting it collapse.



While the government has no intention of hampering the transportation services in the country, it will not allow the service providers to exploit the general public, Minister Amaraweera has said in response.

If this bus service is to continue to operate, the semi-luxury buses should have the facilities mandated by the National Transport Commission, the Minister has said further.



Since the representatives have not revealed their stance regarding the matter, the Minister has given them a week’s time to take a decision.