Motion filed to bail out Rumy Mohamed rejected

A motion filed to make a submission to obtain bail for former State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Chairman Rumy Mohamed has been rejected.

Mohamed is currently under remand custody connection with the “white van” press conference until the 06th of January.

However, the aforementioned motion was rejected when it was called before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (02).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had previously sought an overseas travel ban and a warrant to arrest the former SPC chairman as they intend to name him as a suspect in the case pertaining to this “white van” press conference. However, the court rejected the issuance of an arrest warrant, citing that specific charges have not been filed against him, but imposed a foreign travel ban.

In this background, Rumy Mohamed had surrendered to the CID on 31st December 2019, subsequently leading to his remand.