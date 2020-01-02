Govt wants to create a more disciplined and lawful country - Defence Secretary

-

Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said the government wanted to create a more disciplined and lawful country under the guidance of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said maintaining discipline was most important for the government employees as they needed to work together for the betterment of the country.

Greeting the Ministry staff for the New Year, the Defence Secretary during his address to the staff on Wednesday (01), said the Defence Ministry staffers were tasked with great responsibilities and all must strive to serve with utmost commitment to keep the trust that the President has kept by enlisting several state institutions under the Ministry.

“As pledged in his manifesto, President Rajapaksa has a vision for the country. Under this visionary concept, we are entrusted with more responsibilities. As Government employees we have to serve with commitment, passion and dedication to develop the nation which has been protected by sheddeing blood and sweat and immense sacrifices made by ancient kings, war heroes and great leaders,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said the Defence Ministry had been assigned with more responsibilities unlike any other state institution and that reflected the confidence kept on the Ministry employees by President Rajapaksa.

“We should take extra effort to achieve desired results regardless of any personal hardship or difficulties. We need to be committed to take up the added challenge,” he said requesting the employees to be committed to accomplish duties assigned during the expected time span.

“The efficiency and success of your work could be achieved only through mutual support, dedication and discipline. We won the war due to unity and mutual support among forces and field formations and it was one of the decisive factors in concluding the three-decade long war successfully ushering peace to the motherland and leaving a peaceful and harmonious environment for people to lead a happy life,” Gunaratne said.

Defence Secretary also stated that the Defence Ministry was one of the exemplary and recognized state organizations in the country during the term of the former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and he wanted to bring back that glory back to the Ministry.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said with the blessings and the guidance of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Ministry employees needed to work together to avoid recurrence of incidents similar to Easter Sunday attacks in future.

He stressed the importance of forming a mutual working culture within the Ministry whilst supporting each other with a view of augmenting the productivity and the efficiency.

Source: Ministry of Defence