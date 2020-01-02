New BOC Chairman assumes duties

-

Senior Attorney-at-Law Kanchana Ratwatte today officially assumed duties as the new chairman of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC).

He assumed duties following a brief ceremony at BOC Head Office in Cololmbo.

Ratwatte is the former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

He obtained his primary and secondary education at Trinity College Kandy and later acquired an LLB degree from the University of Colombo.

Ratwatte, who possesses extensive experience in the public and private sectors in the fields of commerce and administration, has chaired the Sri Lanka Standards Institution and the Ceylon Shipping Corporation and many other organizations during the long course of his career.

He also has ample experience being a member of the board of directors of several private sector enterprises in the fields of IT, security printing, software development, BPO, Insurance broking and Securities.