New Heads appointed to four State institutions

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa HAS handed over the letters of appointment to the new Heads of four institutions under the purview of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs today (02).

The event took place at the Temple Trees.

Accordingly, new Heads were appointed to the Central Cultural Fund, the National Film Corporation, the Tower Hall Theatre Foundation and the Public Performance Board.

The new appointments are as follows:

Central Cultural Fund – Acting Director-General Gamini Adhikari

National Film Corporation – Chairman Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa

National Film Corporation – Working Director Rohan Weliwita

Tower Hall Theatre Foundation – Director-General Douglas Siriwardhana

Public Performance Board – Chairwoman Stella Marapana