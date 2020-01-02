Firearm and heroin found on Ragama murder suspect

-

Police have discovered a firearm and drugs on the suspect who was arrested over the Ragama murder this morning (02).

A 30-year-old was gunned down and killed at the Kendaliyaddapaluwa area in Ragama yesterday (01).

The murder suspect had been arrested at Ganemulla, Ragama, by the Crimes Unit of the Kelaniya Police Division.

Accordingly, the police have discovered a firearm suspected to have been used in the murder, a magazine, 08 bullets and 3g 230mg of heroin.

Police have also seized the vehicle which is suspected to have been used by the suspect to arrive at the place of murder.

The suspect is said to be a deserter from the Army and has been handed over to the Mahabage Police for further investigations.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the cause of the shooting was a dispute over a vehicle.