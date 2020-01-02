Nushad Perera appointed Chairman of Lanka Sathosa

January 2, 2020   09:11 pm

Marketing professional Nushad Perera has been appointed as the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Sri Lanka’s largest state owned retail chain.

Perera is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM), holds an MBA from the University of Leicester and is a much-decorated marketer, having been named ‘CIM Marketer of the Year’ in 2001 and awarded the coveted ‘Global Brand Leadership Award’ at the Asia Brand Congress in 2007.

Perera, a longstanding member of Dialog’s Senior Management team, headed the Marketing function of the Group for a period of 13 years since 1998. 

In addition to his role as the Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Perera was also the founding CEO of Dialog TV, the market-leading media arm of the Dialog Group.

