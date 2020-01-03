President instructs simple ceremony to commence new parliamentary session

-

The Ceremonial Opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament will be held at 10.00 a.m. today (03) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The new Parliamentary session will commence with the arrival of the invitees at 9.00 a. m., the Department of Communication of the Parliament said issuing a release.

The arrival of the members of Parliament will be followed by the arrival of Speaker of Parliament Karu Hayasuriya, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It is reported that the President has given instructions to cancel the horse and vehicle convoy and the 21-gun-salute which traditionally take place prior to the commencement of the new parliamentary session. Accordingly, the President will be accorded a welcome by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayaka followed by hoisting of the National flag by the President and the recital of Jayamangala Gatha.

The President will be accompanied to the House of Parliament by the Sergeant-at-Arms, Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms followed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament.

The President will preside over the Ceremonial Sitting of Parliament and will address Parliament where he makes the policy statement of the new Government Policy in Parliament as provided by Article 33 (2) of the Constitution.

Following his Address, the President will temporarily adjourn the Parliament until 1.00 p.m. today.

Over 600 invitees including foreign diplomats, former presidents, prime ministers, chief justice, Supreme Court judges and the Attorney General will be present at the Ceremonial Opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, the Sergeant-at-Arms said.