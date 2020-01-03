Parliament adjourned till 1pm

-

Following the delivery of the government’s policy statement by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the fourth session of the 8th Parliament has been adjourned until 1.00 p.m.

The President has said that Constitutional changes are required to ensure the country’s security and stability.

The fourth session of the 8th Parliament was ceremoniously inaugurated this morning (03), under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Upon his arrival, the President was received by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

President had given instructions not to carry out the traditional convoys and 21-gun-salutes in order to make the ceremony simpler.

It was reported that over 600 invitees including foreign diplomats, former presidents, prime ministers, chief justice, Supreme Court judges and the Attorney General were present at the ceremony.