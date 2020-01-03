Identities released of SLAF personnel killed in Haputale crash

-

The names and ranks of the four Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) personnel killed in this morning’s plane crash in Haputale have been released to the media.

Accordingly, the Air Force personnel who were onboard the Y-12 aircraft, which crashed in Haputale area, have been confirmed as Squadron Leader W.A.M.B.N.B. Weebedda, Flight Lieutenant K.M.D.L. Kulathunga, supporting staff members Sergeant D.W.R.W. Kumara and L.A.C. Hettiarachchi.

The aircraft that crashed at Haputale has been identified as Y-12 aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force which had departed from Weerawila with four persons onboard, SLAF spokesperson said.

All four of them were killed in the crash while it is also reported that a woman, who was at the scene when the aircraft crashed, has sustained injuries. She is currently receiving treatment at hospital.