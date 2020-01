-

State Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella and Mahindananda Aluthgamage have been appointed as the spokespersons of the government.

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardana stated this during the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions today (03).

Mahindananda Aluthgamage serves as the State Minister of Power while Keheliya Rambukwella serves as the State Minister of Investment Promotions.