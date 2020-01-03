Speaker accepts Sajith as Opposition Leader

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the Parliament today that he has accepted UNP MP Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile the Speaker also said that he accepted nomination of UNP MP Gayantha Karunathilaka for the position of Chief Opposition Whip.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was nominated as Leader of the House while Johnston Fernando is the Chief Government Whip.

The United National Party (UNP) on December 05, 2019 directed a letter to Speaker of Parliament requesting the appointment of MP Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader.

This was after the UNP Parliamentary Group meeting, chaired by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, nominated Sajith Premadasa for the Opposition Leader post.

The Speaker has accordingly accepted the letter addressed by the UNP’s General Secretary, MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam on behalf of the party.

The official announcement regarding the position of Opposition Leader was made today (Jan. 03) after the Parliament reconvened following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement at the commencement of new Parliament session.