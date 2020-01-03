Waruna Liyanage takes oath as UPFA MP, sits in Opposition

-

Waruna Priyantha Liyanage has sworn in as a Member of Parliament from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to fill the seat vacated following the demise of UPFA Ratnapura District Member of Parliament Ranjith De Zoysa.

However, he has taken a seat in the Opposition during the 4th session of the 8th Parliament, which was inaugurated today (03).

MP Ranjith De Zoysa (57), who had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Singapore, passed away on the 4th of December 2019.

Two days later, Parliament’s Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake informed the Election Commission of the vacancy in the 8th Parliament since the passing away of MP De Zoysa.

The candidate for the vacated parliamentary seat was chosen from the UPFA preferential list from the Ratnapura District Returning Officer.

The Election Commission subsequently issued the Gazette notification declaring the name of Waruna Priyantha Liyanage as the replacement for late MP De Zoysa.