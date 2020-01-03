Parliament adjourned until Tuesday

January 3, 2020   01:52 pm

The Parliament was adjourned until next Tuesday (January 07) by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, a short while ago.

Following the conclusion of the proceedings of the House, the Speaker announced that the Parliament is adjourned and would convene again at 1.00 p.m. on January 07.

The ceremonial inauguration of the fourth session of the eighth Parliament of Sri Lanka was held this morning, during which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa delivered the policy statement of the new government. 

