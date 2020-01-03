-

An adjournment debate on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement to the Parliament will be conducted on the 7th and 8th of January.

The decision on the adjournment debate was taken during the meeting of the political party leaders today (03).

The President presented his policy statement this morning following the commencement of the 4th session of the 8th Parliament.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya subsequently adjourned the Parliament until next Tuesday (07).