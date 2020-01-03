Adjournment debate on Presidents policy statement next week

Adjournment debate on Presidents policy statement next week

January 3, 2020   04:21 pm

-

An adjournment debate on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement to the Parliament will be conducted on the 7th and 8th of January.

The decision on the adjournment debate was taken during the meeting of the political party leaders today (03).

The President presented his policy statement this morning following the commencement of the 4th session of the 8th Parliament.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya subsequently adjourned the Parliament until next Tuesday (07).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories