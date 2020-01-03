Two Russians busted with drugs at Matara

-

Two Russian nationals including a woman, who were in possession of drugs, have been arrested at Wellakka area in Weligama.

The arrest was made on the 1st of January by a group of officers attached to the Weligama Police.

A total of 6,280 of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, 4g 400mg of Cocaine, 260mg of Hashish and 60 pills weighing 330g were seized from the two Russian nationals.

They were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (03).

Weligama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.