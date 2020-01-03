Two Russians busted with drugs at Matara

Two Russians busted with drugs at Matara

January 3, 2020   08:49 pm

-

Two Russian nationals including a woman, who were in possession of drugs, have been arrested at Wellakka area in Weligama.

The arrest was made on the 1st of January by a group of officers attached to the Weligama Police.

A total of 6,280 of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, 4g 400mg of Cocaine, 260mg of Hashish and 60 pills weighing 330g were seized from the two Russian nationals.

They were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (03).

Weligama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories