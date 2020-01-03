Moragahakanda Reservoir dams leak not a serious issue, irrigation engineers say

January 3, 2020   10:17 pm

The leak observed in the main dam of the Moragahakanda Reservoir for the past few days does not pose any risks and the public should not be alarmed by the situation, says Chief Engineer of Mahaweli Authority Rohana Aruppola.

According to him, this leak can be repaired within 10 days.

A few days ago, reports were received of a leak upper in the upper corner of the main dam of the Moragahakanda Reservoir as the maximum water capacity of the reservoir had reached.

It was then reported that a group of engineers from a Chinese company have already taken measures to halt the leak and to repair the dam as soon as the water level drops.

Several irrigation engineers of Mahaweli Authority arrived at the Moragahakanda Reservoir today (03) to look into the incident.

