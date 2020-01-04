Part of Orugotawatte-Ambathale road closed this weekend

-

Buthgamuwa bridge located in Wellampitiya area on Orugodawatte - Ambatale road will be closed for traffic tomorrow (04) and the day after (05), says the Police.

Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced that this road closure is being implemented owing to the maintenance work of Buthgamuwa Bridge, the police media division said.

Accordingly, this road stretch will be closed from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am this weekend.

The Police have requested the motorists to use alternative roads for the time being.