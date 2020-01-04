Four killed in head-on crash at Moronthuduwa

January 3, 2020   11:59 pm

Four persons have been killed in the accident at Moronthuduwa Junction on Kalutara-Bandaragama main road.

The accident has taken place at around 5.30 pm this evening (03) as a three-wheeler arriving from attempted to overtake another vehicle and crashed head-on into a tipper truck that came from the opposite direction.

A cyclist (65) who had been in the proximity also met with the accident and died on the spot.

Three persons who were inside the three-wheeler also succumbed to injuries. They were identified as persons aged between 29-35.

The driver of the tipper truck has been taken into custody and he is to be produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (04).

