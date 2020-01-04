Postmortem of SLAF personnel killed in Haputale crash to be conducted today

-

The postmortem examinations of the four air force personnel who were killed in the aircraft crash at Haputale last morning have been scheduled for today (04).

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Badulla Hospital, according to the Police.

The magistrate’s inquest was conducted by the Bandarawela Magistrate Keerthi Kumburuhena last evening.

A light transport aircraft of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) crashed into an area close to Haputale yesterday.

All four of the Air Force personnel, two pilots and two observers who were onboard at the time of the incident, were killed in the crash.

The Y 12 Fixed Wing Light Transport aircraft that took off from Weerawila had been on a routine air reconnaissance mission at the time it crashed at Thambipeella Mawatha, Ayspeella at 9.15 am.

It was also reported that a woman, who was at the scene when the aircraft crashed, had sustained injuries. She was admitted to Haputale District Hospital.

Squadron Leader WAMBNB Weebedda, Flight Lieutenant KMDL Kulathunga, Supporting Staff members Sergeant DWRW Kumara and LAC Hettiarachchi were accordingly killed in the fatal crash.