43 police officers including DIGs transferred

January 4, 2020   09:38 am

Forty-three police officers including Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) have been transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Media Spokesperson said the transfers were made under the approval of the National Police Commission (NPC), taking into consideration the need of service.

Four Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) are also among the transferred police officers.

In addition, 3 Superintendents of Police (SP), 7 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), 7 Chief Inspectors and 16 Inspectors of Police have also received the transfers.

