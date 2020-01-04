-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s national policy framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’, says former General Secretary of the party Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

The SLFP has formed a broad alliance with 17 other political parties and as per the previously inked agreement, this coalition will contest in the election under the ‘chair’ symbol, he said further.

However, there are many other issues that are of more importance than the symbol of the alliance, to which attention should be given.

He expressed these views speaking to the media at Kandy.