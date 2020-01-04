Ranil is brains behind Central Bank bond scam - Ajith Nivard

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is the brains behind Central Bank bond scam, claims the former CBSL Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

He stated this addressing the media following event held to launch the book penned by him on Central Bank bond scam.

Mr. Cabraal said the former Premier was the person who abetted the concealment of the truth about this large-scale embezzlement.

Speaking on his book, the former CBSL governor said he has elaborated on how the bond scammers kept the truth hidden for five long years.

Responding to questions by media persons, Mr. Cabraal said accurate results cannot be expected from the forensic audit on the bond scam, conducted by the Central Bank who is named as a defendant in the case, adding that it should have been carried out under the supervision of the Auditor General.