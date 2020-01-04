Three including female Grama Niladhari arrested over assault on teenager remanded

-

The two women and the man, who were arrested yesterday for brutally assaulting a 13-year-old girl, have been remanded until January 16.

They were produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate’s Court by Kotawehera Police today (04).

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin yesterday (03) broadcast the video contents of the said assault, which was recorded by a neighbor.

The girl’s stepmother, who was thrashing the girl with a cricket bat, was then joined by her sister. The latter was identified as a Grama Niladhari.

Acting under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police of Nikaweratiya, a group of Kotawehera Police had taken the two women and the girl’s father into custody last night.

The victimized girl, who was admitted to the Nikaweratiya Hospital, has been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for a scan.