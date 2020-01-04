Three including female Grama Niladhari arrested over assault on teenager remanded

January 4, 2020   05:36 pm

-

The two women and the man, who were arrested yesterday for brutally assaulting a 13-year-old girl, have been remanded until January 16.

They were produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate’s Court by Kotawehera Police today (04).

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin yesterday (03) broadcast the video contents of the said assault, which was recorded by a neighbor.

The girl’s stepmother, who was thrashing the girl with a cricket bat, was then joined by her sister. The latter was identified as a Grama Niladhari.

Acting under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police of Nikaweratiya, a group of Kotawehera Police had taken the two women and the girl’s father into custody last night.

The victimized girl, who was admitted to the Nikaweratiya Hospital, has been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for a scan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories