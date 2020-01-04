Ranjan Ramanayake under arrest

January 4, 2020   07:36 pm

-

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested by the police over possession of an unlicensed pistol, says Ada Derana reporter.

Earlier today (04), the police carried out a search at MP Ranjan Ramanayakes residence in Madiwela.

It was reported that the officers of Western Province South Crimes Division arrived at the parliamentarians residence at around 3.00 pm this afternoon, with a warrant obtained from Nugegoda Magistrates Court.

