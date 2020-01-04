Ranjan Ramanayake under arrest
January 4, 2020 07:36 pm
UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested by the police over possession of an unlicensed pistol, says Ada Derana reporter.
Earlier today (04), the police carried out a search at MP Ranjan Ramanayakes residence in Madiwela.
It was reported that the officers of Western Province South Crimes Division arrived at the parliamentarians residence at around 3.00 pm this afternoon, with a warrant obtained from Nugegoda Magistrates Court.