Court calls for voice tapes of final communications with aircraft crew killed in crash

Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court today ordered six parties including the Government’s Analyst to produce their findings on yesterday’s ill-fated crash of an aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at Haputale.

Accordingly, the Government’s Analyst, the Sri Lanka Air Force, the Department of Meteorology, Judicial Medical Officer of Badulla General Hospital, the Department of Survey and the Air Traffic Control Room of Mattala International Airport have been ordered to present submissions in this regard.

Bandarawela Magistrate Keerthi Kumburuhena has called for the voice tapes of the aircraft crew’s final communications recorded by the Air Traffic Control Room of Mattala Airport at the time of the fatal crash.

In the meantime, Haputale Police yesterday briefed the court on the crash.

A light transport aircraft of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) crashed into an area close to Haputale yesterday.

All four of the Air Force personnel, two pilots and two observers who were onboard at the time of the incident were killed in the crash.

The Y 12 Fixed Wing Light Transport aircraft that took off from Weerawila had been on a routine air reconnaissance mission at the time it crashed at Thambipeella Mawatha, Ayspeella at 9.15 am.

Following the preliminary investigations carried out yesterday, the remains of the deceased air force personnel were removed from the site of the crash after a three-hour-long effort.

The post-mortem examination on the deceased were conducted at the Badulla General Hospital today.

Government’s Analyst and Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sumangala Dias inspected the aircraft crash site.