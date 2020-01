-

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested last evening (04) is set to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (05), stated the Police.

United National Party (UNP) MP arrested by the Colombo South Crimes Division over the possession of a pistol with an expired license.

The police, yesterday, carried out a search at MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence in Madiwela on a warrant obtained from Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.