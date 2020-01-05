Mist and rainfall expected in several areas

-

A few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from to Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Galle during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.