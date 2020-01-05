Drug trafficker disguised as fisherman arrested

January 5, 2020   09:20 am

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a drug trafficker during a patrol carried out in the Back Bay sea area, yesterday (04).

Navy conducts constant patrols in order to prevent illegal drug trafficking activities in Sri Lanka and has assisted to grab a large number of drug dealers on the island.

Such drug dealer was nabbed in the Back Bay area in Trincomalee, stated the Sri Lanka Navy. 

Reportedly, a Naval craft on patrol has searched and interrogated the suspicious person disguised as a fisherman onboard a craft in the Back Bay area.

Further inquiries identified this person as a drug trafficker in the Trincomalee area and was subsequently apprehended by the Navy.

The suspect is a resident of the Trincomalee area, aged 21. He was handed over to the Headquarters Police in Trincomalee for further investigation.

