Relatives of Disappeared launch protest in Vavuniya

Relatives of Missing Persons in Vavuniya yesterday (04) staged a protest in front of the Vavuniya Post Office demanding to find the persons disappeared in the war and the release of political prisoners.

The protest was organized to mark the 1050th day of fast launched to find the Missing Persons and to commemorate Sellapillai Mahendran, who was taken into custody as a political prisoner 27 years ago.

Relatives of the Missing Persons who had joined the protest stated they wanted to see their missing children before their death.

The protesters called for the United States and the European Union to intervene and provide a proper answer to the problem of the Disappeared and the political prisoners.

Relatives of the Disappeared and a number of civil society representatives joined the protest.