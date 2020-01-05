Police is working independently; isnt this the change you wanted? - Dullas

January 5, 2020   11:57 am

The country has now received a correct leadership, according to Minister of Education, Sports & Youth Affairs.

Speaking at a function held to open the Malimbada Market in Matara, the Minister expressed these views.

He said, “The Police are carrying out their work independently and we are working with the public independently. Isn’t this the change you wanted? Look how calm the country is.

Where is the underworld since President Gotabaya inaugurated? What happened to the underworld that killed for hire all day? Guns of the underworld have quieted.”

He further said that this means previously the underworld had been with the government.

