Plant a useful tree in every household on Independence Day - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested the public to take steps to plant a useful tree in every home island-wide on the National Independence Day.

The Premier mentioned this at a press conference and meeting held in the Temple Trees on the 72nd National Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting’s focus was on reducing the number of participants in the National Day Parade by 30% compared to the previous year.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa also said that steps should be taken to hoist the National Flag in every house on the National Day and to plant a useful tree in every house at the same time.

The Prime Minister also advised the authorities to ensure the safety of the area around the venue of celebrations, maintain the vehicles and to conduct rehearsal activities without disturbing the public.