SLFP electoral organizers meeting on Jan 07

January 5, 2020   02:28 pm

All Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) electoral organizers have been summoned to Colombo on the 07th of January.

Reportedly, the Chairman of SLFP former President Maithripala Sirisena had summoned the organizers for a special discussion.

Accordingly, SLFP electoral organizers have been notified to appear at the SLFP Headquarters at 9.30 am on January 07.

Speaking to Ada Derana, MP Nishantha Muthuhettigama stated that the discussion will focus on the upcoming general election and the reconciliation process of the SLFP.

