Man arrested with unlicensed explosives at Polgahawela EPZ

Man arrested with unlicensed explosives at Polgahawela EPZ

January 5, 2020   03:39 pm

-

A person has been arrested at the Polgahawela Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for the possession of explosives without a valid license.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by Kurunegala Police Special Task Force (STF) officers.

A total of 20 kg 500 g of Ammonia Nitrate, 5 kg of Camphor mixed Ammonia Nitrate, 3 kg and 300 grams of dynamite powder, 57 non-electric detonators and 1,135 feet of service thread have been found on the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to the Polgahawela Police for further investigations, STF stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories