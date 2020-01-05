Man arrested with unlicensed explosives at Polgahawela EPZ

-

A person has been arrested at the Polgahawela Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for the possession of explosives without a valid license.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by Kurunegala Police Special Task Force (STF) officers.

A total of 20 kg 500 g of Ammonia Nitrate, 5 kg of Camphor mixed Ammonia Nitrate, 3 kg and 300 grams of dynamite powder, 57 non-electric detonators and 1,135 feet of service thread have been found on the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to the Polgahawela Police for further investigations, STF stated.