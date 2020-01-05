BIA porter arrested for smuggling out gold worth Rs 58 mn

BIA porter arrested for smuggling out gold worth Rs 58 mn

January 5, 2020   06:03 pm

-

An employee at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been arrested while attempting to smuggle out a stock of gold.

The arrest has been made this morning (05) by the officers of the Narcotics Control Division of the Sri Lanka Customs.

A person employed as a porter at the airport had attempted to smuggle out the gold by hiding them around his stomach area.

Reportedly, 6 kg 500 g of gold estimated to be worth Rs 58 million had been found on the suspect.

The arrestee is a 41-year-old male residing in Kurunegalara, stated the Customs.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Sri Lanka Customs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories