BIA porter arrested for smuggling out gold worth Rs 58 mn

An employee at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been arrested while attempting to smuggle out a stock of gold.

The arrest has been made this morning (05) by the officers of the Narcotics Control Division of the Sri Lanka Customs.

A person employed as a porter at the airport had attempted to smuggle out the gold by hiding them around his stomach area.

Reportedly, 6 kg 500 g of gold estimated to be worth Rs 58 million had been found on the suspect.

The arrestee is a 41-year-old male residing in Kurunegalara, stated the Customs.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Sri Lanka Customs.