Ranil 99% responsible for past govt.s mistakes - Fonseka

Ranil 99% responsible for past govt.s mistakes - Fonseka

January 6, 2020   12:22 am

-

United National Party (UNP) Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is responsible for 99 percent of the wrongdoing by the past government to the people.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Kiribathgoda today (05).

Fonseka says that the past government forgot about the people by taking up the Yahapalanaya and UNP Leader Wickremesinghe is completely responsible for this.

Stating that their government committed many mistakes, the former Army Commander says that now they are reaping the results of them.

However, the UNP Presidential Candidate [Sajith Premadasa] became the victim of these results, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories