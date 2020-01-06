Two held over attempt to enter naval base while intoxicated

-

The Navy has reportedly apprehended 2 persons who were under the influence of alcohol and attempted to enter a naval base in Nayaru, Mullaitivu.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Police on Sunday (05), SLN said.

The apprehension was made as the 2 drunken individuals behaved aggressively near the naval base, with a knife in hand and then tried to enter the naval base premises.

The accused have been identified as residents of the same region, aged 23. A motorcycle belonging to the accused was also taken into custody by the Navy.

The suspects along with the motorcycle and knife were handed over to the Mullaitive Police for onward investigation, the navy said.