Patalis driver granted bail

Patalis driver granted bail

January 6, 2020   11:33 am

-

Thusitha Kumara, the driver of parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was remanded over the alleged hit-and-run case in 2016, has been granted bail.

The order was issued when he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, today (06), stated Ada Derana reporter.

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested on December 18 2019 over an alleged hit-and-run case in Rajagiriya which caused life-threatening injuries to a youth riding a motorcycle.

While the MP was later released on bail, the parliamentarian’s driver Thusitha Kumara who was arrested along with the MP was remanded until January 06.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories