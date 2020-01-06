-

Thusitha Kumara, the driver of parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was remanded over the alleged hit-and-run case in 2016, has been granted bail.

The order was issued when he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, today (06), stated Ada Derana reporter.

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested on December 18 2019 over an alleged hit-and-run case in Rajagiriya which caused life-threatening injuries to a youth riding a motorcycle.

While the MP was later released on bail, the parliamentarian’s driver Thusitha Kumara who was arrested along with the MP was remanded until January 06.