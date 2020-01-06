24-hour water cut around Maharagama and Homagama

-

The water supply to Maharagama and several other areas will be suspended for 24 hours tomorrow (07), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The interruption to the water supply will be effective from 9 am tomorrow until 9 am the next morning (08).

Accordingly, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelenwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas will experience the relevant water cut.

The water cut is due to essential maintenance work on the main route of water supply from Kalatuwawa to Maharagama, stated the NWSDB.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour water cut affecting Negombo and the surrounding area which commenced this morning (06) will conclude at 9 am tomorrow.

The water cut will be experienced in the Negombo Municipal Council area, Kochchikade, Duwa, Pitipana, Dungalpitiya, Basiyawatta, Pamunugama area, Katana area, Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone, Katunayake Air Force Base, and the Bandaranaike International Airport premises.