Two women cops interdicted over teenager assault incident

The two officers-in-charge (OICs) of the Women and Child Affairs Bureaus at Nikaweratiya and Kotawehera police stations have been interdicted.

The two OICs have been interdicted in connection with the incident of a teenager being inhumanely assaulted, which was reported recently by Ada Derana.

On Friday (03), police arrested two women and a man for brutally assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Nikaweratiya.

They were produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate’s Court by Kotawehera Police the following day (04) and remanded until January 16.

Ada Derana had reported the said assault incident, which had been recorded on a mobile phone by a neighbor.

The video shows the girl’s stepmother repeatedly beating her with a cricket bat while she is then joined by her sister, who was identified as a Grama Niladhari officer.

Acting under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police of Nikaweratiya, a team of Kotawehera Police officers had taken the two women and the girl’s father into custody.

The victim, who was admitted to the Nikaweratiya Hospital, has been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for medical tests.