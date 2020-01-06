136 foreign nationals arrested over visa violations

January 6, 2020   03:21 pm

Over 130 foreign nationals have been arrested over remaining in the country without valid visa documents, stated the Police Media Division.

The arrests have been made during a special island-wide raid carried out from 10 pm last night (05) until 6 am this morning (06) on the directions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Accordingly, 136 foreign nationals have been arrested over visa violations in this manner.

The majority among the arrestees are Indian nationals (82), stated the police.

The rest of the arrestees include persons from Pakistan (12), Maldives (10), Nigeria (08), Bangladesh (06), China (04), Canada (04), Thailand (02), Switzerland (02), USA (01), Qatar (01), Sweden (01), Afghanistan (01), Israel (01), and Korea (01).

