Former President to record statement on Easter attacks

Court has been informed that former President Maithripala Sirisena had agreed to record a statement on the Easter Sunday terror attacks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sirisena had notified that he is willing to record the statement on either on 06th or 07th of January, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris told the court.

The case against Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando – both currently remanded – was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, today (05).

However, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has not yet named dates to record statements from him, stated Peiris, speaking on behalf of the CID.

He further said that statements will be recorded from former Governors Azath Salley and M. L. A. M. Hizbullah as well.

The Deputy Solicitor General said that statements have already been recorded from former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and former Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena on the attacks.