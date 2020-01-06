Registering new parties by end of January

January 6, 2020   05:44 pm

The registration of new political parties will be done by the end of January, the Elections Commission stated.

The Commission stated that several parties have applied for this.

Currently, there are 70 political parties who are registered with the Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, it was reported that several political parties have not submitted their accounts reports yet.

As a result, the registration of these parties will have to be canceled, the Elections Commission said.

