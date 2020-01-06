SLTB falls off precipice; 6 killed, many injured

-

Six persons are reported dead from an accident which occurred on the Passara-Madulsima road in Badulla, stated the Police.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling towards Madolsima from Passara had fallen off a precipice near the 6th-mile post on the Passara-Madulsima road at around 5.20 pm this evening (06).

Measures have been taken to immediately hospitalize the persons injured in the accident.

Passara Police are carrying out further investigations on the incident.