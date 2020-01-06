SLTB falls off precipice; 6 killed, many injured

January 6, 2020   06:28 pm

-

Six persons are reported dead from an accident which occurred on the Passara-Madulsima road in Badulla, stated the Police.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling towards Madolsima from Passara had fallen off a precipice near the 6th-mile post on the Passara-Madulsima road at around 5.20 pm this evening (06).

Measures have been taken to immediately hospitalize the persons injured in the accident.

Passara Police are carrying out further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories